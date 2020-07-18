Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEP. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,795,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,134,000 after acquiring an additional 863,197 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,223.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,243,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,362 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,205,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4,314.0% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 885,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 864,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.73. The stock had a trading volume of 535,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -206.41 and a beta of 0.65. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,142.11%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

