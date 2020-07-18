Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $574.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will post sales of $574.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $592.45 million and the lowest is $557.53 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $575.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 90.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 43.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.70. 868,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,661. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

