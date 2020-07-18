Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $54.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMTC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:BMTC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 71,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,615. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Director Diego F. Calderin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $55,160.00. Also, insider F Kevin Tylus bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $79,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at $804,528.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

