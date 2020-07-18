Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches Market Cap of $38.79 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $38.79 million and approximately $41,237.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.28 or 0.00744841 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003822 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000138 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

