Bytom Achieves Market Capitalization of $119.39 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $119.39 million and approximately $26.65 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0913 or 0.00000997 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00464216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000505 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003427 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000441 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,605,959,475 coins and its circulating supply is 1,307,674,544 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

