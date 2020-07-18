Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) to announce $7.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.85 million to $7.16 million. Capitala Finance reported sales of $11.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full-year sales of $28.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 million to $28.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.52 million, with estimates ranging from $26.68 million to $30.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capitala Finance.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Capitala Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 32.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 208,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPTA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,173. Capitala Finance has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a current ratio of 14.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

