Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Hits $3.21 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Coinbe, Altcoin Trader and ZB.COM. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $3.21 billion and $222.15 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008431 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025936 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017135 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.47 or 0.01935894 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000695 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000615 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, LiteBit.eu, ZB.COM, OKEx, Gate.io, Indodax, Bitbns, Altcoin Trader, Upbit, Bithumb, HitBTC, Cryptomate, Coinbe, Bittrex, Binance, DragonEX, CoinFalcon, Huobi, Coinnest, OTCBTC, Exmo, Cryptopia and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

