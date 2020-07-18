Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.43.

CTRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.10. 376,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,021. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Caretrust REIT has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $44.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 20.3% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Caretrust REIT in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Caretrust REIT in the first quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

