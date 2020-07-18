Caspian Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Caspian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $94,137.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045700 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.67 or 0.04946314 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031968 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

