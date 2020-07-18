CCUniverse (UVU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $107.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $6,496.86 and $107.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CCUniverse

UVU is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 714,607,892 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,577,441 tokens. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

