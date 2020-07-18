Celer Network Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, TOKOK, Bilaxy and Binance. Celer Network has a market cap of $18.54 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045700 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.67 or 0.04946314 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031968 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,784,586,208 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Gate.io, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.