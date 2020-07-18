Centrality Price Hits $0.0758 on Major Exchanges (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Centrality token can now be bought for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $68.28 million and approximately $68,696.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045782 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.38 or 0.04962757 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019733 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031964 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 901,103,804 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

