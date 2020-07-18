CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.92.

CEU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. AltaCorp Capital cut CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.00 to C$1.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

TSE:CEU traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,543. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $280.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.05. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$2.47.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$349.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$322.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post -0.0776699 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.