Chainlink Price Reaches $7.95 on Top Exchanges (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $2.78 billion and $724.90 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for about $7.95 or 0.00086756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Gate.io, Binance and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.66 or 0.01885041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00187023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001992 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00115109 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . Chainlink’s official message board is blog.chain.link

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, IDEX, OKEx, Huobi, Kyber Network, Mercatox, Coinbase and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.