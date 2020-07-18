ChatCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $469,603.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $469,603.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, EXX, LBank and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00048998 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,177.81 or 1.00207130 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001045 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000308 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00128185 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006175 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000362 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, LBank, EXX, BigONE, Coinnest, Huobi, OKEx and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

