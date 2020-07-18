Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.62 Million

Analysts expect Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) to report $16.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.20 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt posted sales of $12.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full year sales of $74.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.15 million to $82.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $110.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.44). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 35.29% and a negative net margin of 58.05%. The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSSE. ValuEngine raised shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 40.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 457.2% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 35,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,781. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

