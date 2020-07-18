Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CINF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.50. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 119.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

