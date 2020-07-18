Civic (CVC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.89 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Civic has a total market capitalization of $19.85 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Civic has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Civic token can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Liqui, Livecoin and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.01887386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00088177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00187710 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Upbit, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, IDEX, Binance, Liqui, COSS, Vebitcoin, ABCC, GOPAX, Huobi, Mercatox, Bittrex, Gate.io, OKEx, Poloniex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

