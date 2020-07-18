ClearPoll (POLL) Reaches Market Cap of $23,095.02

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. ClearPoll has a total market capitalization of $23,095.02 and approximately $1.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClearPoll token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ClearPoll alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045717 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.60 or 0.04915178 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019585 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031943 BTC.

ClearPoll Token Profile

ClearPoll (POLL) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll . ClearPoll’s official website is clearpoll.com . ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClearPoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClearPoll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.