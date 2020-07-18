Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) will report sales of $94.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.99 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $393.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $391.00 million to $405.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $514.97 million, with estimates ranging from $497.00 million to $546.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

NET traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,935,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.42. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58.

In other news, major shareholder Uv Partners Iv Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,712,574 shares of company stock worth $472,460,083. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,545,000 after buying an additional 3,069,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $27,249,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $28,469,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 132.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,174,000 after buying an additional 1,194,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 678.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 690,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after buying an additional 601,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

