Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.32.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,750,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,734,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.