CoinFi (COFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $423,092.52

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 65.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. One CoinFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, IDEX and Kyber Network. During the last week, CoinFi has traded 35% higher against the dollar. CoinFi has a market cap of $423,092.52 and $480,956.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.01886985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00088598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00187365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,856,466 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, FCoin, Gate.io, Kyber Network, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

