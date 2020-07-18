CoinUs (CNUS) Market Cap Hits $190,659.74

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $190,659.74 and $244.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002520 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

