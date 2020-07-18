Color Platform Price Reaches $0.0173 on Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $3,007.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,160.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.76 or 0.02453709 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00622055 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010202 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000666 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

