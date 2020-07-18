Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 3,410 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $250,021.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,621,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 3,244 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $265,618.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,359,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,508,448.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,852 shares of company stock worth $43,301,692 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $43,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLM traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.78. 248,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,759. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $109.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.55.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

