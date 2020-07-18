Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $581.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.79. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTBI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.