Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million.
Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $581.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.79. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $47.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.
About Community Trust Bancorp
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.
