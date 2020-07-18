Comparing NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) & CorVel (NYSE:CRVL)

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) and CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get NYSE:SLQT alerts:

45.5% of CorVel shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of CorVel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and CorVel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NYSE:SLQT N/A N/A N/A CorVel 8.00% 24.06% 11.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NYSE:SLQT and CorVel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NYSE:SLQT 0 2 8 0 2.80 CorVel 0 0 0 0 N/A

NYSE:SLQT currently has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 43.07%. Given NYSE:SLQT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NYSE:SLQT is more favorable than CorVel.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and CorVel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NYSE:SLQT $337.47 million 10.50 $72.58 million N/A N/A CorVel $592.22 million 2.36 $47.38 million N/A N/A

NYSE:SLQT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CorVel.

Summary

CorVel beats NYSE:SLQT on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NYSE:SLQT Company Profile

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk. The company offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review. It also provides a range of patient management services comprising claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, life care planning, disability management, liability claims management, and auto claims management services. CorVel Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NYSE:SLQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYSE:SLQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.