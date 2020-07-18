Compound (COMP) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $417.62 million and $34.97 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $163.05 or 0.01780494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002202 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000211 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000486 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

