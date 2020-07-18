Constellation (DAG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.29 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Constellation has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $16.29 million and approximately $603,525.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Hotbit and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045748 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $456.02 or 0.04978290 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00019451 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00056206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031983 BTC.

About Constellation

DAG is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

