Content Value Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.13 Million (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Content Value Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, UEX and BitMax. During the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and $6.13 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.97 or 0.01887244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00088537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00187460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001111 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 73% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BitMax and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.