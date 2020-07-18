Contentos Price Reaches $0.0099 on Top Exchanges (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Contentos has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $13.33 million and $3.74 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Contentos Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,350,472,575 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

