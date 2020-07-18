Contrasting Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) & POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POETF)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Microchip Technology and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microchip Technology 10.82% 23.63% 7.26% POET Technologies N/A -127.05% -87.69%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Microchip Technology and POET Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microchip Technology 0 4 18 1 2.87 POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Microchip Technology currently has a consensus target price of $115.05, indicating a potential upside of 8.87%. POET Technologies has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 248.84%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Microchip Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microchip Technology and POET Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microchip Technology $5.27 billion 4.80 $570.60 million $5.18 20.40 POET Technologies $4.43 million 28.40 -$5.95 million ($0.04) -10.75

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microchip Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats POET Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It also provides development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller products for specific applications; analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; and memory products consisting of serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, and serial static random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices. In addition, the company licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable NVM technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, and analog products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it provides wafer foundry and assembly and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and application specific integrated circuits, complex programmable logic devices, and aerospace products. It serves automotive, communications, computing, consumer, aerospace, defense, safety, security, medical, and industrial control markets. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Microchip Technology Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

