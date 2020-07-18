Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) to report earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,366.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.81). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 82.24% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLRS. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,255,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 150,700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of VLRS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.97. 193,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

