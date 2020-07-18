Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

COWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. 253,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cowen has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.38). Cowen had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $210.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cowen will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cowen by 443.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 479,671 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,884,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after buying an additional 443,028 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,806,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 83,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

