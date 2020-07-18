CPChain (CPC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $114,388.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. CPChain has a market capitalization of $879,815.06 and approximately $114,388.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. In the last week, CPChain has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00755423 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010150 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00164155 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003456 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000784 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

