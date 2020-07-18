Credit Suisse Group Boosts FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $255.00

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, reiterated a sell rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $284.68.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $259.07 on Wednesday. FleetCor Technologies has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.38 and its 200 day moving average is $257.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $230,806,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,939,000 after buying an additional 759,746 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,319,000 after buying an additional 723,560 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 119.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,240,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,337,000 after buying an additional 674,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

