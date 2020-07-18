Credits (CS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $76,517.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $76,517.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, WazirX, Tidex and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00027293 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,986,079 tokens. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kucoin, Tidex, CoinBene, Gate.io, COSS, IDEX, WazirX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

