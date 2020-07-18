Critical Analysis: Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) and Alleghany (NASDAQ:Y)

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) and Alleghany (NYSE:Y) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Unico American alerts:

Unico American has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alleghany has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Unico American and Alleghany’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unico American -11.00% -6.25% -2.70% Alleghany 0.69% 3.26% 1.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unico American and Alleghany’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unico American $31.37 million 0.85 -$3.12 million N/A N/A Alleghany $9.04 billion 0.83 $857.80 million $23.77 21.96

Alleghany has higher revenue and earnings than Unico American.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.8% of Unico American shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Alleghany shares are held by institutional investors. 51.0% of Unico American shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Alleghany shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Unico American and Alleghany, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A Alleghany 0 1 2 0 2.67

Alleghany has a consensus price target of $775.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.46%. Given Alleghany’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alleghany is more favorable than Unico American.

Summary

Alleghany beats Unico American on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. It also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insured's premises or arising out of its operation; and writes policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, the company offers group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. Unico American Corporation markets its insurance products primarily through a network of independent brokers and agents. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, management, and professional liability lines; surety products comprising commercial and contract surety bonds; and workers' compensation insurance products. It distributes its products through independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The Alleghany Capital segment manufacturer/remanufacturer of specialty machine tools, as well as custom trailers and truck bodies for the moving and storage industry, and other markets; and operates as a toy, and entertainment and musical instrument company. It also provides technical engineering services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; products and services for the funeral and cemetery industries, and precast concrete markets; and hotel management and development services, as well as operates as a structural steel fabricator and erector. The company also explores for and produces oil; and owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, and residential lots. As of December 31, 2018, it owned approximately 125 acres of property. Alleghany Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.