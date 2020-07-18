CROAT (CROAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $80,946.61

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $80,946.61 and approximately $5.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 80,322,221 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

