Crypto Sports Price Tops $0.15 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $401,470.16 and $717.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00499464 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024857 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019580 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003221 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003895 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000349 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.