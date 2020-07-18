Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.10.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.44. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $193,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $42,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,045 shares of company stock worth $3,310,684. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 673,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,524.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 208,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 195,837 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.