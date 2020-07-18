Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DMTGF shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Friday, May 29th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock remained flat at $$9.18 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile

