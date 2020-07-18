Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on DAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, April 19th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dana by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dana by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 124,470 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,618,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 579,639 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dana by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 84,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,949,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Dana had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dana Company Profile
Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.
