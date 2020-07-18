Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.05. 2,463,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Danaher has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $192.00. The company has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.06.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 141,420 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,692,000 after acquiring an additional 286,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,974,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after buying an additional 619,550 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after buying an additional 592,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,975,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

