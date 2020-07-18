DAO.Casino (BET) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One DAO.Casino token can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. DAO.Casino has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007422 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,137.00 or 0.99761541 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino . DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

