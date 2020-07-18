DAPS Coin Trading 4% Lower This Week (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $4.35 million and $187,698.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 4% against the dollar. One DAPS Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including txbit.io, STEX, Bitmart and Bitbox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045788 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.36 or 0.04962661 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019599 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00056161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031917 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: txbit.io, SWFT, Bitmart, STEX and Bitbox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

