Datacoin Hits Market Cap of $10,904.51 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $10,904.51 and approximately $7.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006610 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000591 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001670 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028992 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Datacoin

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

