Datarius Credit (DTRC) Price Down 49.1% This Week

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $29,857.96 and approximately $4,650.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datarius Credit token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.10 or 0.01887298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00088202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00187757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002003 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Datarius Credit Token Profile

Datarius Credit’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 tokens. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io

Datarius Credit Token Trading

Datarius Credit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.