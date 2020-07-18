Decentralized Machine Learning Price Down 40.7% Over Last Week (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $167,260.78 and $3,178.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and DDEX.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.79 or 0.01887391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00087981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00187718 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning’s genesis date was March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens. The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML

Decentralized Machine Learning can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

