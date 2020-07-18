Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dell in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,063,354.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,790,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,873 shares of company stock worth $20,810,656. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Dell by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Dell by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 317,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 61,594 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dell by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,349 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Dell by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $60.37. 5,683,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,941. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. Dell has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $61.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. Dell’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dell will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

